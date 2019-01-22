Dapper Ronaldo arrives at court grinning to accept €19mln fine & prison time for tax fraud (PHOTOS)

Despite expecting a hefty fine and two-year prison sentence for defrauding the Spanish treasury, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived looking as though he didn't have a care in the world upon arriving at a Madrid court on Tuesday.

Donning an all-black outfit with white trainers, finished off neatly with shades and gleaming earrings, Juventus winger Ronaldo looked more like he was walking the red carpet rather than climbing the stony steps to a Madrid court at around 9.37 am local time, hand in hand with Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old football icon was found guilty of four offences of tax evasion, including hiding income generated from his image rights, which breached his fiscal obligations. Along with the jail sentence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will also pay a fine of €18.8 million.

Ronaldo arrives to tax court in Madrid. As you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/ojXh1csUTx — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) January 22, 2019

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for his court hearing on tax evasion in Madrid.



Ronaldo is expected to be given a hefty fine despite making a deal to settle claims that he hid income pic.twitter.com/5fq56S0aDf — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 22, 2019

Así ha llegado Cristiano Ronaldo a la Audiencia Provincial. De la mano de Georgina, firmando autógrafos y sonriente: “Estoy perfecto” pic.twitter.com/zandMqqMGm — Rubén Cañizares (@Ruben_Canizares) January 22, 2019

A judge refused the player's request to appear in court via video link or to drive into the building by car to avoid paparazzi, meaning just hours after Juventus' 3-0 Serie A win over Chievo, Ronaldo made the journey to from Turin to the Spanish capital.

Never one to miss an opportunity to look good in front of the cameras, Ronaldo gave reporters a wide grin and a thumbs up upon arrival.

He is widely expected to plead guilty and accept the pre-arranged fine and jail time. However, he will not spend any time behind bars as, according to Spanish laws, a custodial sentence of two years or less can be served on probation, if it is the first offence committed.