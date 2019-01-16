Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser's legal team to meet with former girlfriend

The legal team representing Kathryn Mayorga, the former American model who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape, are set to fly to London to interview a former girlfriend of the Juventus superstar.

Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard is a model and former castmate in the United Kingdom version of Big Brother, and has offered to help Mayorga in her legal proceedings against Portuguese star.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo branded ‘psychopath’ by model Jasmine Lennard, who pledges help to rape accuser

Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, and the legal firm representing her has confirmed that representatives from the team will be traveling to London to meet with Lennard, who has offered her assistance.

"I can confirm that Leslie Mark Stovall has spoken to Ms. Leonard regarding Cristiano Ronaldo," said Stovall & Associates attorney Larissa Drohobyczer.

"Mr. Stovall’s travel to London England will be based upon his discussions with London lawyer Jonathan Coad and his client Jasmine Lennard."

British model Lennard says she dated Ronaldo 10 years ago and is set to file a harassment claim against him, accusing him of threatening her with revenge porn, with her set to accuse Juventus forward star of threatening to send her father naked pictures of her.

However, a statement issued by Ronaldo's legal team to UK newspaper the Mirror said the football ace had "no specific recollection of meetingMs. Lennard 10 years ago or at any point.

"He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise.

"The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr Ronaldo. Mr Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course."

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has made an official request to Italian authorities to collect a DNA sample from Ronaldo.