‘Sub-Zero wins!’: Runner crosses marathon distance in Siberia at insane -60°C (VIDEO)

Moldovan athlete Dmitri Voloshin has set a unique record by becoming the first runner to cross a distance of 50km (31 miles) in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia), defying extremely low temperatures.

READ MORE: Head-first finish: Runner crashes through line after celebration goes hilariously wrong (VIDEO)

It took Voloshin six hours to complete the gruelling race in Siberia, where temperatures dropped below minus 60 degrees Celsius (-76F).

Using a special skiing breathing mask (which made him look like the famous Mortal Kombat character) and neck warmer, the athlete accomplished the run under supervision of doctors and rescuers. Although, he didn't require their help throughout the race.

Despite his eyelashes and brows being completely frozen the athlete courageously continued running until crossing the finish line at the end of the marathon distance.

“It’s like going into space, it’s freezing and there is no oxygen at all. Terrible. Do not try to repeat it,” Voloshin said after finishing.

The unusual race was was part of Voloshin's own Unfrozen project aimed at raising awareness of cerebral palsy and the need to provide help to kids suffering from movement disorders. The Moldovan is also raising money for his own daughter Eva, who is also suffering from CP.

“In the hardest moments I was thinking about my family, which is worried about me. And when I wanted to stop, I thought of my little daughter Eva, who is waiting for the help. Most of all I wanted to get into my sauna,” admitted Voloshin.

This was not the first time Voloshin took part in an extreme competition. Last April he finished second at the the North Pole Marathon, recording a time of five hours and three minutes.

In 2014 he also competed at the Ironman in Zurich, Switzerland, where he swam 4km (2,5 miles), cycled 180km (112 miles) and ran 42km (26 miles). He also does freediving, with his own record of holding his breath standing at 6 minutes and 30 seconds.