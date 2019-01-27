'Getting in touch, for real': Salah explains social media silence (VIDEO)

Liverpool winger Mo Salah caused a stir last week by disappearing from social media, but has explained to his 25 million plus followers that his absence was part marketing campaign, part raising awareness for "getting in touch".

'Egyptian King' Salah, one of the Premier League's top stars, says in the advertisement posted early on Sunday that he is keep to encourage more personal interactions with his fans.

"Social media is great but when you touch something for real it's a different feeling. It's a real feeling. You connect with it physically and emotionally," he says in the video which is sponsored by international courier service DHL.

Getting in touch, for real... 😃 pic.twitter.com/zTRnXfGI8B — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 27, 2019

"It's not just another photo that disappears into a cloud."

Speculation had been rife as to why Salah had opted to step away from social media following a vague message which caused many to speculate as to the meaning of his self-imposed social media exile.

"2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real," he tweeted on Tuesday, shortly before his Twitter and Instagram accounts were taken down.

2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 22, 2019

However it was revealed on Friday that the stunt was little more than a marketing ploy for DHL.

Social media 'influencers' have been known to charge as much as $250,000 for a single Instagram post promoting a product, though the terms of Salah's sponsorship with the global delivery giant remains unknown.

Also on rt.com Mo mystery: Liverpool star Salah deletes social media accounts after cryptic last message

The more than three minute long video shows begins with Salah explaining the somewhat transient nature of social media interactions, before showing a series of his fans creating memorabilia to send to the player.

It shows Salah opening the gifts, after which he sends autographed pictures of him holding their creations back to them - all via international courier.

"They are all incredible creations," he says. "Realizing the amount of effort these people went through just to have them sent to me, the least I can do is send them something in return that I hope they like."

Also on rt.com Mystery solved: Mo Salah is BACK on social media – and it was all just a marketing ploy

With Salah's social profiles back to business as usual, the Egyptian will be key as Liverpool chase what would be an historic Premier League triumph for the Merseyside team.

Salah's 16 goals so far this season have propelled Jurgen Klopp's side to the summit of the Premier League title where they lead Manchester City by four points.