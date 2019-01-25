Mystery solved: Mo Salah is BACK on social media – and it was all just a marketing ploy

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has returned to social media just days after deactivating his accounts, with the mystery disappearance apparently all just a marketing stunt.

Salah baffled fans when he removed his accounts on Twitter and Instagram, where he is followed by more than 25 million people combined.

READ MORE: Mo mystery: Liverpool star Salah deletes social media accounts after cryptic last message

He had posted a cryptic last message reading: “2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real.”

2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 22, 2019

That set tongues wagging as to why the prolific Egyptian striker had quit social media.

Was it to focus fully on his football as top-of-the-table Liverpool bid to end a 29-year league title drought? Or was it part of a campaign to encourage people to engage with each other in the real world and spend less time online?

Mohamed Salah deactivating all his social media accounts after his last tweet “time to get in touch, for real” is understood to be part of a campaign to raise awareness to the importance of real life communication away from social media. What a way to get his point across. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 23, 2019

Global logistics giant DHL offered a clue as to why Salah, 26, had digitally disappeared when they posted an Instagram message on Thursday featuring the Egyptian, with the text: “We’ve reached Mo Salah and we can connect you to him!”

That was followed by Salah’s reappearance on Friday, with a picture of himself opening a DHL package.

Salah’s return tweet has amassed 30,000 likes in the space of just a few hours, as fans welcomed him back – but also no doubt brought some nice marketing to DHL at the same time.

Liverpool fans will now be hoping Salah can continue to deliver on the pitch as they push for that elusive Premier League title.