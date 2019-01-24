'Don't come blubbering': No sympathy for showboating Neymar as PSG star breaks foot

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar received no sympathy from his rival players after he left the field in tears with a broken foot during his side's 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

Neymar was the victim of three fouls in quick succession from Strasbourg's Moutaz Zemzemi, but responded in style, flicking the ball over the head of his marker.

But the Brazilian eventually had to leave the field injured after recognizing the extent of his injury.

Neymar was assessed after the game and his club released a statement confirming their star man had suffered "a reactivation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal."

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was not happy with the lack of action taken by the match referee, saying: "It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot.

"Ney is worried because it is the same foot, the same place."

The Brazilian, who has developed a worldwide reputation as a player who likes to showboat and tease players on the field, but also goes to ground very easily under defenders' challenges, received little sympathy from Strasbourg's players and staff.

Anthony Goncalves said: "It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

Strasbourg manager Thierry Laurey said he didn't believe his players did anything malicious but said that he understood the players' mindsets after the Brazilian's on-field antics.

"There are moments when you have to play tough, it's as simple as that," he said.

"There are moments when, if you go over the limit a little bit, you have to expect that you are going to get a kick or two.

"I didn't ask my players to go and kick Neymar, but I understand why the players had had enough of someone who was looking to tease and taunt them a bit."

Laurey said Neymar's on-pitch behavior sometimes stretched to mocking of other players and referenced an incident where Neymar passed the ball with his back during a match with Guingamp as a recent example.

"When you protect players who respect others, there's no problem," he explained.

"For example, when you do a pass with your back when there's no reason for it, then that's mocking.

"I've seen plenty of PSG players other than Neymar who are very good at 5-0 up, but when it's 0-0 they don't show off like that."

And Laurey warned that Neymar can expect a similar reaction against other sides if he continues his unnecessary showboating during games.

"If Neymar plays in the same way against Manchester United he'll get the same reaction. Don't be surprised."