Neymar sees in New Year in style with group of white-clad women as sports stars welcome 2019

Sports stars have been welcoming the New Year – including Brazilian football ace Neymar, who posted best wishes for 2019 in a picture with a group of two-dozen glamorous white-clad women in Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is currently back in Brazil enjoying a mid-season sunshine break and has been partying with Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo and surfer Gabriel Medina.

The trio spent New Year’s at the swanky Yacht Club in Rio, where Neymar posted a picture to his 108 million followers of himself, Arthur and Medina behind a group of women at an exclusive white-themed party.

Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is also enjoying a sunshine break, in his case in Dubai, where he posted a picture with partner Georgina Rodríguez and son Cristiano Jr.

Luka Modric enjoyed a stellar 2018, being crowned FIFA Best Men’s player and the Ballon d’Or winner as he helped Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title and led Croatia to the World Cup final.

He celebrated that in his New Year’s post, posing alongside hi impressive haul of awards.

Another man to have a phenomenal 2018 was World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. The France and PSG striker wished his followers a Happy New Year on Twitter and pondered what 2019 would bring for the 20-year-old.

Away from the world of football, British tennis ace Andy Murray posted a picture alongside fellow aces Rafael Nadal, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Nick Kyrgios as they spend time in Australia ahead of the Open in Melbourne later in January.

Swiss racket legend Roger Federer is also Down Under competing at the Hopman Cup in Perth, and shared a New Year’s message with his 12.3 million followers.