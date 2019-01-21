'I've never seen a kid her age do this': 9yo Russian skater fixes incredible triple axel (VIDEO)

Sofia Titova, a nine-year-old Russian figure skater, has gained internet fame after a video of her effortlessly executing an enormously difficult triple axel jump on the floor during a training session was posted on social media.

The youngster, who has been training under the watchful eyes of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, easily made the three and a half twists on the floor, earning praise from her renowned coach, who was behind the camera.

“Nine-year-old Sofia Titova and her triple Axel,” Plushenko captioned the video which he posted on Instagram. “I have never seen a kid of her age doing this jump. I made it on floor just at 11,” he added.

Possessing excellent jumping skills, Titova could soon compete with two young Russian talents – dubbed the ‘quad generation ’– who have already risen to international prominence displaying incredible routines with quadruple jumps.

In December, junior skaters Anna Sherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who are not yet age-eligible to participate in senior events, dominated the Russian national championships in Saransk, outscoring reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, who finished outside the top three.

Fourteen-year-old Sherbakova, who sensationally claimed gold in Saransk is one of the few skaters to include quads in her programs. Trusova, who finished second at the Russian championship, is another phenomenal quad lander. In 2018 she won the world junior title, becoming the first female skater to land two quads at an international competition.