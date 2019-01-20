HomeSport News

'This kid is a future no. 1': World reacts to 'Greek God' Tsitsipas' win over Federer at Aus Open

Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 15:16
The tennis world has been waxing lyrical about the latest star to emerge from the ongoing Australian Open 2019, hailing Stefanos Tsitsipas as a 'future world number 1' following his fourth round victory over legend Roger Federer.

World number 15 Tsitsipas battled past reigning champ Federer 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 in their fourth round match at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to become the first Greek player ever to reach the quarter finals of a Grand Slam.

Tennis fans all over the world have lauded Tsitsipas for his strong showing at such a young age against perhaps the greatest to ever play the game.

Some likened the victory to a 'changing of the guard' type moment similar to Federer's own victory over Pete Sampras, aged just 19, to end 'Pistol' Pete's 31-match Wimbledon win streak in 2001.

Others, including Australian tennis star and Wimbledon winner Pat Cash went further and predicted Tsitsipas - who was also called a 'Greek God' - will follow in the footsteps of his vanquished opponent by ascending to the world number one spot. 

There is already a noted rivalry between Tsitsipas and German ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev, who also beat Federer int he semi-final of the year-end tournament on his way to lifting the trophy. The two, who both have Russian roots, have battled it out on the Junior Circuit and represent two of the leading lights of tennis' 'next generation'.

