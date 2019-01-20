'This kid is a future no. 1': World reacts to 'Greek God' Tsitsipas' win over Federer at Aus Open

The tennis world has been waxing lyrical about the latest star to emerge from the ongoing Australian Open 2019, hailing Stefanos Tsitsipas as a 'future world number 1' following his fourth round victory over legend Roger Federer.

World number 15 Tsitsipas battled past reigning champ Federer 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 in their fourth round match at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to become the first Greek player ever to reach the quarter finals of a Grand Slam.

Tennis fans all over the world have lauded Tsitsipas for his strong showing at such a young age against perhaps the greatest to ever play the game.

Some likened the victory to a 'changing of the guard' type moment similar to Federer's own victory over Pete Sampras, aged just 19, to end 'Pistol' Pete's 31-match Wimbledon win streak in 2001.

Others, including Australian tennis star and Wimbledon winner Pat Cash went further and predicted Tsitsipas - who was also called a 'Greek God' - will follow in the footsteps of his vanquished opponent by ascending to the world number one spot.

This kid is a future number 1. Got the entire package mental and physical plus can volley which is a major bonus!!! #Tsitsipas#AO2019 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) January 20, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a future world number 1. What a player 🇬🇷 #AustralianOpen#AusOpen2019 — ΔΗΜΟΣ (@mdimos39) January 20, 2019

What a performance. #Tsitsipas pulls off one of the biggest upsets in some time.

"Happiest man on earth right now" - so you should be lad..#atptour#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/WP13omJ4ts — MatchedBettingGuru (@matchedbets10) January 20, 2019

A legend and a promising rising star playing hard and focused, what a match. Today I am a Greek who wants #Tsitsipas to win, but also a #Federer admirer who believes in the king. What a match #AusOpen — Melina Karageorgiou (@Melina_Kara) January 20, 2019

The look of a 20yr old 🦁 that just fought off 8 #Federer break points in 2nd set & won set on a tiebreak. Fantastic 🎾 match! #Tsitsipas making some history for 🇬🇷 tennis #AustralianOpen#ausopen#AusOpen2019pic.twitter.com/vrpf2POZRI — Constantine Levoyannis (@clevo275) January 20, 2019

There is already a noted rivalry between Tsitsipas and German ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev, who also beat Federer int he semi-final of the year-end tournament on his way to lifting the trophy. The two, who both have Russian roots, have battled it out on the Junior Circuit and represent two of the leading lights of tennis' 'next generation'.