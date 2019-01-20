HomeSport News

'You didn't even win the interview!': Fans savage Broner as 'Ls' keep flowing after Pac loss (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 14:14
@ Getty Images / Christian Petersen
Fans have savaged Adrien Broner's brash claims he won his WBA welterweight title fight with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, in which he lost by a wide decision, ridiculing the fighter's claims he was fighting for "the hood".

Broner averaged just less than eight punches a round - including just one punch in the twelfth and final round - against veteran former multiple-weight champion and legend Pacquiao, who at 40 years old is eleven years his senior, losing by scores of 117-111 and 116-112 on two cards at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

@ Getty Images / Christian Petersen

Despite such stats hinting that a shutout Pacquiao win was the correct decision, Cincinnati native Broner proceeded to bellow down the microphone that he had won the fight in his post-fight interview to broadcaster Jim Gray, claiming he was fighting for "the hood" and told his hometown to "stand up".

Unsurprisingly, boxing Twitter came down on Broner like a ton of bricks with a series of memes and gifs, claiming that 'The Problem' did not even win in his interview with Gray, who cut him off after the fighter seemed to threaten him.  

Broner followed his poor showing in the ring and in his post-fight interview by keeping the 'Ls' flowing in his press conference, comparing his conviction that he won the fight to knowing whether he wanted "cheese on a burger", before threatening to "f*ck up" a reporter, further perplexing fans.

Pacquiao defended his belt in what was his 70th professional fight in a legendary career that has seen him win titles from flyweight to super welterweight - a difference of 42 lbs - since turning professional aged just 16.

His record now stands at 61 wins, 7 losses with one draw, while Broner slips to 33-4-1. After the fight, Pacquiao called out Floyd Mayweather Jr., further fueling talks of a rematch between the two, following on from their first fight nearly four years ago, which Mayweather won by unanimous decision.

