'Tell him to come back': Pacquiao outclasses Broner, then calls for Mayweather rematch

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao retained his WBA welterweight world title with a unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner in Las Vegas, then called for a rematch with his old adversary, Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao dominated Broner over the course of their 12-round world title bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to earn scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 on the judges' scorecards and retain his title.

And after his victory, Pacquiao called on Mayweather to cut short his retirement and return to the ring to face him in a big-money rematch later this year.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by decision in 2015, and the Filipino now wants a second crack at the American, whose last performance came in an exhibition bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama on New Year's Eve.

"Tell him to come back to the ring and we will fight," said Pacquiao.

"I am willing to fight with Floyd Mayweather if he is willing to come back to box."

Pacquiao's win over Broner was a convincing one. He outlanded his opponent by 112 to Broner's 50, but despite the stats backing up the judges' verdict, Broner still protested the verdict, saying that he was the true winner of the fight.

"I beat him," he complained.

"Everyone out there knows I beat him. I controlled the fight, he was missing. I hit clean more times. I beat him."

The Las Vegas crowd didn't seem to agree with the American's assessment, however, as they jeered him during his post-fight interview and instead cheered Pacquiao.

And now, following the Filipino star's decisive win, thoughts will turn to a possible rematch with Mayweather once again.