That was awkward: Pacquiao & Mayweather share uncomfortable handshake at NBA game (VIDEO)

Boxing superstars Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather crossed paths at an NBA game in a meeting that seemed to surprise the pair themselves as much as it did the fans in attendance.

Pacquiao was in Los Angeles to promote his January 19 boxing match against Adrien Broner, and the Filipino superstar took the time to visit the Staples Center on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Clippers' clash with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 40-year-old was there as a special guest to help the Clippers celebrate "Filipino Heritage Night" but the former eight-weight world champ got something of a surprise when he bumped into his longtime rival Mayweather.

While Pacquiao was waving and greeting the crowd before the game, he suddenly found himself standing in front of his nemesis.

Pacquio leant down to Mayweather, who stayed seated, and shook the undefeated American's hand before moving on.

The pair attempted to smile off the incident, but it was clear from the expressions of both - and Mayweather's in particular - that the awkward meeting was not one that they were prepared for, or comfortable with.

Pacquaio and Mayweather have met in public before, with Mayweather, flanked by his entourage, making a big show of the two potentially meeting for a second time in the ring - a rematch that Pacquiao has called for more than once in the past.

But no concrete plans have been announced regarding a rematch.

Pacquiao is set to face Broner in Las Vegas on January 19, but there are currently no definitive plans for Mayweather to fight again following his one-round finish of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition bout at Rizin 14.