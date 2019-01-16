Stolen medals: Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu reveals torment after losing awards in apartment raid

Arsenal and Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu has reacted angrily after his medals were taken during a raid on his apartment in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 42-year-old retired striker is embroiled in a legal battle over his hotel, The Hardley Apartments in Lagos, after Kanu allegedly failed to pay a bank loan in 2015, with the hotel being placed under seal as a result.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser's legal team to meet with former girlfriend

Kanu's hotel underwent illegal renovations, according to the Premium Time and, as a result, a number of Kanu's possessions, including his medals and trophies won during his football career, were taken.

Kanu told the Nigerian Daily Post: "They broke into my hotel without permission from the court. This is an injustice to me for a country I gave my best.

"It is quite unfortunate that a legendary star, who gave his best to the country, would be treated like this."

Kanu enjoyed a glittering career as a player, winning one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Cup, three FA Cups and an Olympic Gold Medal.

He was also an integral part of Arsenal's "Invincibles" squad that went through the 2003-2004 season undefeated.

READ MORE: ‘Fantastic career’ Football world reacts to Petr Cech's announcement of imminent retirement

And the former Super Eagle said he wanted to see an amicable conclusion to the issues with his hotel/apartment.

"This hotel serves many purposes," he explained.

"I have been using the money I get here to fund my heart foundation and also create jobs for people.

"Since the hotel has not been functioning, I find it difficult to get funds to assist these children. I have to go the extra mile to beg for funds. This is not fair."

He also slammed the Nigerian government, saying: "The government always tells former footballers not to invest overseas after retirement. I came back to invest and see what I am facing.

"Is this a good experience for other upcoming footballers? Everybody knows I made my money from football. I deserve to be treated well in my country. I am Kanu Nwankwo, not a foreigner.

"Right now I need my medals because they are what I will show my children that I served the country with all my heart when they grow up."