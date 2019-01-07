'Please arrange this': McGregor asks for MMA exhibition bout with Mayweather victim Nasukawa

Conor McGregor was obviously watching when Floyd Mayweather fought Tenshin Nasukawa. Now it seems he wants his own bout against the Japanese kickboxing star.

McGregor took to Twitter on Sunday to post a message asking his management and the UFC to arrange a "Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout" with 20-year-old Nasukawa, who was comprehensively defeated by Mayweather in the first round of their exhibition boxing match at Rizin 14 on New Year's Eve.

And, for reasons known only to McGregor, the Irishman has asked for a similar bout.

"I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout. Before this summer," he tweeted.

"Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely. The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM"

McGregor hasn't competed since his fourth-round submission defeat to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and he has been linked with rematches against both Khabib and Dustin Poirier, who is also a leading contender in the UFC's lightweight division.

It's unclear why McGregor tweeted to ask for a fight with Nasukawa, who would be even more undersized against the Dubliner than he was against Mayweather.

Mayweather pocketed a cool $9 million for his quickfire demolition of Nasukwawa in Saitama, and perhaps McGregor sees a similarly easy payday against the popular Japanese star.

But right now, it's unclear whether the Irishman is actually serious or simply playing games to stay in the headlines between fights.

Before he can compete in the octagon again, McGregor will have to face the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his part in the post-fight melee that followed his loss to Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.