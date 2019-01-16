'I don't focus on records': Lionel Messi reflects on 400 goals landmark for Barcelona

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi celebrated his 400th goal in La Liga, and told his fans that he's still got plenty more goals in him.

The Argentinian hitman reached the landmark with his 53rd-minute strike against Eibar on Monday as Barcelona moved five points clear of the chasing pack at the top of the La Liga table.

Messi's 400th La Liga goal came in his 435th league game, with all 400 goals coming in a Barcelona shirt.

The 31-year-old's strike also made him the first player to reach the 400 goal landmark in any of the major European leagues.

"I'm proud to have reached 400 and I hope I can get some more," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"I don't really focus on the records or numbers, I prefer to focus on the day-to-day.

"More than scoring goals, I think of each game as a challenge where we have to go to win to add 3 to 3 and fight for the League, the tournament that rewards the most regular team.

"I try to help but not only with a goal, also with some assistance or even participating in a key move."

Messi's first goal for Barca, a 90th-minute strike in a 2-0 win over Albacete, came back on May 1, 2005 with his 400th coming against Eibar on January 13, 2018.

"The first [goal] against Albacete I will never forget," he said, before explaining that his goals scored in 'El Clasico' matches against Real Madrid are "always special".

"In the end, the most important goals are not the most spectacular but those that serve us as a team to win."

And the Argentinian wizard paid tribute to his Barcelona teammates, saying he would not have reached his incredible goalscoring landmark without their help.

"It is clear that without the help of all my colleagues, those now and those who were these years, it would have been impossible," he said.