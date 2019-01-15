Ball boy steals show at Australian Open with ‘Michael Jackson-style’ coin toss (VIDEO)

A ball boy working at the season-opening Grand Slam stole the limelight in Melbourne after a hilarious coin-toss show ahead of the first-round game on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old had the privilege of flipping the coin before Kei Nishikori’s clash with Kamil Majchrzak, and enjoyed his five seconds of fame by showcasing a Michael Jackson-style dance on the tennis court.

The boy kicked his right leg and made a 360-degree spin before tossing the coin, emulating pop king Michael Jackson.

The official Australian Open Twitter account shared the funny episode, and it quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views in just a few hours.

The memorable pre-match protocol triggered a storm of funny reactions, including iconic video clips of Michael Jackson, and other amusing episodes that occurred at Grand Slam tournaments.