Ball boy steals show at Australian Open with ‘Michael Jackson-style’ coin toss (VIDEO)
READ MORE: ‘Is it a garbage bag?’ Serena Williams’ new playsuit sends social media into meltdown
The 12-year-old had the privilege of flipping the coin before Kei Nishikori’s clash with Kamil Majchrzak, and enjoyed his five seconds of fame by showcasing a Michael Jackson-style dance on the tennis court.
The boy kicked his right leg and made a 360-degree spin before tossing the coin, emulating pop king Michael Jackson.
...did not expect that 😂#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/lse1gXZEDe— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2019
The official Australian Open Twitter account shared the funny episode, and it quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views in just a few hours.
The memorable pre-match protocol triggered a storm of funny reactions, including iconic video clips of Michael Jackson, and other amusing episodes that occurred at Grand Slam tournaments.
Who's bad? pic.twitter.com/xKon6lXn8p— Shonx🇦🇺🏳️🌈 (@shonkeroony) January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
Prince pic.twitter.com/xnSRlKRYNo— hildahixx (@HildaHixx) January 15, 2019