‘Is it a garbage bag?’ Serena Williams’ new playsuit sends social media into meltdown

Tennis superstar Serena Williams triumphantly started her campaign for a 24th Grand Slam title by confidently beating Tatjana Maria at the 2019 Australian Open, but it was her on-court outfit that again became the talking point.

Williams' emphatic 6-0, 6-2 win went by rather unnoticed by social media users, but her green skin-tight playsuit produced a bombshell effect.

Returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open trophy while pregnant in 2017, the former world number one stepped down to center court on Tuesday wearing the curve-hugging jumpsuit and fishnet stockings, clothing which closely resembles her famous “cat suit” that was banned by the French Open organizers.

Last summer, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli made a statement emphasizing that tight-fitting outfits will no longer be allowed at the French Open.

“Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place,” Giudicelli said at the time.

Serena needs to clean it up! French Open already told her no more cat suits. AUSTRALIA NEEDS TO BE NEXT! — Lisa A Fleming (@Flem0890Lisa) January 15, 2019

The Australian Open bosses are apparently not as strict with their dress code, allowing the 37-year-old American to wear her new eye-catching bodysuit.

Williams’ fashion choice however caused mixed reactions on Twitter, with some users openly expressing their disappointment – comparing the player’s outfit to a “garbage bag.”

@AustralianOpen what a stupid show pony Serena is. She comes out dressed in a garbage bag looking raincoat in order to try and impress us with her new outfit reveal. The reveal showed an outfit that wasn’t any more impressive than her garbage bag coat. Can’t stand Serena! — Brendan Mayne (@brendan_mayne) January 15, 2019

Other internet users found Williams’ outfit too revealing and not suitable for a tennis game.

What the hell is that outfit from Serena. This is a tennis match not some late night soft porn entertainment. Women make me laugh. They want quality and want to be respected and yet they wear little as possible and flaunt their sexual bodily organs for everyone to see. #Ausopen — AR (@Athique57) January 15, 2019

Some fans suggested that the multiple Grand Slam winner should have a fashion team to tell her “Serena, don’t wear this.”

Is there nobody around with @serenawilliams who says Serena don't wear this? Serenity you can't wear this on a tennis court! @AustralianOpen please make some clothing rules some things are okay but this is a example of something you can't wear #AusOpen — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓴 (@MarkVroomenn) January 15, 2019

Serena has all the money in the world and can NEVER wear suitable tennis clothing. Another FAIL outfit! Add that to her unsportsmanlike behaviour at US Open gives me reason to not watch her matches. There is always another match on other channel! — Cricketmum53 (@Cricketmum53) January 15, 2019

Others were inspired by Williams’ on-court style, insisting that the player has always been a trend-setter in the tennis world.

#Serena always stirs the fashion milkshake. Here she sports a stunning green bodysuits with interesting mesh stockings. — INSIDE TENNIS (@BillSimons1) January 15, 2019

Serena Williams unveiling her outfit at the #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/VlRIOh0wvZ — Abraham Lim (@realabrahamlim) January 15, 2019

Just here to say that Serena looks gorgeous and everything about her outfit is RIGHT pic.twitter.com/WyYxambtU1 — RB (@RyBkr) January 15, 2019

I'm in love with serena's outfit btw. her best kit in ages. and she looks super fit 👀 — ariel 😟😟😟 (@sayallez) January 15, 2019