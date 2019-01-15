Chelsea face stadium closure as UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings over alleged racist chants

UEFA are opening disciplinary proceedings against Premier League giants Chelsea after investigating the London club over recent allegations of racist chanting during a Europa League match in Hungary in December.

Chelsea's supporters were allegedly engaged in racist chanting during the club's 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw with MOL Vidi in Budapest on December 13.

And now, following a UEFA investigation into the allegations, European football's governing body have decided to open disciplinary proceedings that could potentially result in a partial closure of their Stamford Bridge stadium for an unspecified number of future European ties.

A statement from Chelsea condemned the chants from sections of their support during the match, saying: "Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans.

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities."

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will meet on February 28 to decide on an appropriate punishment for the club, with UEFA rules including provision for a possible stadium closure option for future matches in European competition.

Article 14 of the UEFA's regulations states: "If a club’s supporters engage in the behavior that insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin color, race, religion or ethnic origin, the member association or club responsible is punished with a minimum of a partial stadium closure."