Police hunt Chelsea fans after 'sexual assaults & racist chants' on London train

A group of Chelsea football fans is being sought by English police after a series of incidents that reportedly took place on a train from London to Worcester back in December.

A group of men allegedly committed sexual assaults and engaged in racist chanting during a train journey between the cities following Chelsea's home defeat to Leicester City on December 22.

A statement from the British Transport Police laid out the details of the alleged incidents, saying: "A group of around 20 football fans boarded the 6:22pm Great Western Service from London Paddington and began to chant racially abusive comments in front of families and children.

"They were also seen to sexually assault a number of women on board the train.

"It is believed they were Chelsea fans. The group, who were all men, left the train at Worcester.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch so they can assist the investigation.

"In particular, they believe a number of women who were sexually assaulted are yet to come forward and they would like to encourage them to do so."

In a separate incident, three Chelsea fans spoke with police after reports of anti-Semitic chanting on a train following the Blues' away match at Brighton and Hove Albion in December.

The latest news follows on from recent incidents of anti-Semitic chants sung by Chelsea fans at a Europa League match, as well as allegations of racial abuse directed at Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

The club has recently instituted a zero-tolerance approach to discriminatory chanting and anti-semitism, vowing not to rest "until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club."