'Everything's been sorted': Mourinho free to manage again after $19mn payoff from Man Utd – reports

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is free of any lingering contractual obligations from his former club and is now free to join another club, according to reports.

United sacked Mourinho on December 18 following the club's disappointing first half of the season and multiple reports of issues between the manager and players including star midfielder Paul Pogba.

But sources close to the Portuguese coach have said that Mourinho is now free to manage wherever he wishes after reportedly receiving his full £15 million ($19.1 million) payoff from the Manchester giants.

"There are no issues over Jose's contract with Manchester United. Everything has been sorted," said a source close to the former United, Inter and Real Madrid boss, the Daily Mail reported.

"Jose is able to take on another job right now, but is in no rush. He is very relaxed about it and would be happy to wait until the end of the season if he needs to."

Mourinho is already said to have turned down a managerial role at Portuguese giants Benfica, while former club Real Madrid are thought to be interested.

Real are struggling to claw their way back up the La Liga table under new boss Santiago Solari and are thought to be considering an approach to their former manager, who won La Liga with the club in 2011-12.

The source explained that Real sounded out Mourinho prior to Solari's hiring, with the Portuguese boss stating his commitment to his job at Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Mourinho has lined up a stint working as a pundit with beIN Sports in Qatar, where he will cover the upcoming Asian Cup.