Snood awakening: Man City boss Guardiola warned by FA after scarf-throwing antics

Pep Guardiola has found himself in hot water with the FA after he threw his scarf to the ground in protest of a decision made by official Martin Atkinson during Manchester City's top of the table clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

Guardiola was immediately reprimanded by match officials for his reaction to a second-half decision from referee Anthony Taylor after being caught by TV cameras removing his neckwear - which was of the snood variety - and angrily throwing it away.

Fourth official Atkinson censured the Spaniard, who appeared to immediately apologize for his actions.

The incident prompter widespread humor on social media - including over pundit Gary Neville's somewhat hyperbolic assessment that the situation had descended into madness.

"Pep is going absolutely crazy down here!" 🤬



Should Guardiola be reprimanded for his touchline antics?



Neville: 'Guardiola has gone absolutely crazy down there. He's taken off his scarf, thrown it on the floor.'

Neville: 'Guardiola has gone absolutely crazy down there. He's taken off his scarf, thrown it on the floor.' ANARCHY!!

Has anyone got an update on the wellbeing of Pep Guardiola's scarf? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 3, 2019

The warning was posted on the official FA website and while no further measures appear to be planned to discipline the 47-year-old, it would seem that the measures taken by organization make it clear that actions such as this by Guardiola, or any other club's manager, would not be tolerated and could lead to a touchline ban.

Manchester City won the match 2-1 with goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane against a sole response from Roberto Firmino.

This isn't the first time in which Guardiola has received censure from English football's governing body. In December 2017 he was asked to explain his actions following a match against Southamption where he approached opposition winger Nathan Redmond and appeared to angrily castigate the player.

However, both Guardiola and Redmond would later say that it was a positive exchange and that the Spaniard was complimenting the player and telling him to be more direct while in possession though he admitted that he should not have approached the player in such a way.

He was also fined by the FA for sporting a yellow ribbon on his clothing while pitchside and at press conferences, in support of the Catalan cause for a vote on independence from Spain.

