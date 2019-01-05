Maradona feeling 'well' after brief hospitalization with internal bleeding

Football icon Diego Maradona has been discharged from hospital in Buenos Aires, where he was admitted earlier on Friday with internal bleeding. The 58-year-old all-time-great underwent several checks, his lawyer said.

The news of Maradona's stint in hospital has sparked concerns among fans for the Argentine football legend, known for his extravagant lifestyle and fragile health.

Maradona was released the same day later after undergoing some tests, that reportedly included endoscopy.

Maradona's daughter, Dalma, tweeted that her father was doing okay and "is going home soon."

READ MORE: ‘I suffered racist abuse in Italy as well’: Maradona offers support to Napoli star Koulibaly

"For those who were really worried about my dad I can tell you that he is well," she wrote.

Reuters reported, citing a source, that Maradona's health predicament was not serious and posed no danger to the World Cup winner's life.

Maradona was holidaying in Argentina and was scheduled to arrive in Mexico by Saturday, where he has been coaching second division Mexican team Dorados de Sinaloa since 2018. It was expected that Maradona would appear at the first game of his side this season on Saturday.

Also on rt.com Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)

The worrying news came shortly after Maradona's agent Matias Morla confirmed that the legendary midfielder would coach the team for a second season.

Health problems have been plaguing Maradona since he retired in 1997. During a dramatic World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria in Russia, this June, Maradona felt unwell and was assisted from his seat and treated for low blood pressure.

Maradona then assured fans that he was merely suffering from a bad neck.

In 2000, Maradona suffered a heart attack due to a cocaine overdose, and another one in 2004.

In 2007, he checked in at a rehabilitation clinic struggling with alcohol abuse.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!