'Magnitogorsk, you are in my heart': NHL star Malkin pays touching tribute after hometown tragedy

Russian ice hockey star Evgeni Malkin, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, has sent a message of support to his hometown following a New Year's Eve apartment explosion in which dozens of people lost their lives.

Prior to the Penguins' game with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, Malkin revealed his skates bore messages in Russian which translated as "Magnitogorsk, we are with you" and "Magnitogorsk, you are in my heart" following the explosion in which dozens of people died after a suspected gas leak.

Malkin, 32, scored a goal and an assist in a 7-2 victory for his team and, speaking after the game, said that he hoped he could find the scoresheet to honor the victims of the tragedy.

Here is a look at Evgeni Malkin inscribing the messages on his skates. pic.twitter.com/izdkutBphv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 3, 2019

"I want to say we support you," Malkin said.

"We’re here. We’re together. Always in my heart, it’s my hometown. It’s the No. 1 city for me, for my family. I’m glad to be born in this town. I know there’s great people in this town. Something bad happens sometimes. We’ll try to help the families. Just be strong."

Malkin also stated that he and the Penguins organization are committed to helping raise funds to support the victims and the rebuilding efforts.