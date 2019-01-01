Baby rescued after over 24 hours under rubble of Magnitogorsk house blast (VIDEO)

In what emergency services called “a miracle,” a baby boy was found alive in the ruins of an apartment block in Magnitogorsk that exploded over a day earlier. The child remains in grave condition, but doctors are optimistic.

“During the ‘minute of silence’ when rescue works stop to hear potential survivors, crying was heard underneath the debris,” the governor of Chelyabinsk Region, Boris Dubrovsky, wrote on his Telegram channel.



“The child was saved because she was wrapped up warm, and inside her cot.”

The video filmed by the emergency services, which have been working continuously since the early morning of December 31, shows half a dozen men carefully pulling out a pink-skinned child from a pile of deformed concrete and steel, before another rescuer sprints with the baby to the nearest ambulance.

Doctors say that the 11-month-old boy has suffered closed-head trauma and serious frostbite on her extremities, but medical staff say the prognosis is positive.

The mother of the boy is alive and has arrived at the hospital. A team of top emergency doctors has been sent from a specialist center in Chelyabinsk, while doctors from all around Russia are ready to offer additional help by video link.

The boy is the first person who has been extracted alive apart from those residents who escaped immediately following the suspected gas blast.

Eight bodies have been found, and 35 residents of the 10-floor Soviet-era housing block still remain missing, with fears growing that they may be buried in the rubble.

Nonetheless, with weather hovering at around -20C in the Urals city, emergency staff are continuing to blast hot air from heat cannons at the building, and illuminate the remains with a searchlight in hopes of finding more survivors.