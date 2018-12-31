‘It made me the greatest player of all time’ – LeBron on Cavs’ epic 2016 win over Warriors

LeBron James’ status among the NBA’s all-time greats is already secure, but the man himself feels his role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers to their epic 2016 title win over the Golden State Warriors marks him out as the best.

James and the Cavaliers overcame the Warriors – a team feted by some as the best ever – by storming back from 3-1 down to win the title in an incredible finals series.

James was crowned Finals MVP for his role in leading the team back from the brink, scoring 41 points in Games 5 and 6, and then 27 in the last game.

Speaking on the ESPN show More Than An Athlete, a clip of which was released by the broadcaster, James said: "That one right there made me the greatest player of all time.

"I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year [title] drought [in the city].

"And then after I stopped, I was like ... that one right there made you the greatest player of all time."

“Everybody was talking about how they were the greatest team of all time, they were the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back, the way we came back in that fashion, I was like ... you did something special.

"That's probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, 'Oh ****, you did something special.' I haven't had time to really sit back and think but that... that was a moment."

The championship win with Cleveland was James’ third, following back-to-back triumphs with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He was also named MVP in both of those finals.

The 34-year-old Ohio native has faced inevitable comparisons with Michael Jordan, who clinched six championships and was named a six-time Finals MVP during his legendary career.

James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer but the team has seen mixed fortunes so far this season, with talisman James sitting out the last few games with a groin injury.

Direct comparisons in terms of titles are tough given the differing contexts, eras and various factors at play in defining greatness, but James will need to get a move on if he at least wants to match Jordan’s NBA championship haul.