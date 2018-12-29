Cheers! LeBron James rocks up at Lakers game with glass of red wine (VIDEO)

LeBron James cut a relaxed figure as he rolled up for the LA Lakers’ game against city rivals the Clippers on Friday night with a glass of red wine in hand.

A video of the Lakers star rocking up at the Staples Center in LA showed him carrying the glass in his left hand – although it should be noted that James was sitting out the game with a groin injury.

He had little to toast on the night though, as the Lakers went down to a 118-107 defeat in his absence.

It’s the second consecutive game the team have lost without James since he suffered an injury to his left groin in the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers’ loss to the Clippers followed a 117-116 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

James’ recovery is being taken “day by day,” according to the Lakers, with the team next in action against the Kings on Sunday.

The Lakers sit seventh in the Western Conference table with a record of 20-16.