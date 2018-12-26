What’s going on ‘ear?! NBA star Curry goes into spy mode to eavesdrop on opposition (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry attempted to get a sneaky insight into the LA Lakers’ plans by eavesdropping on a conversation between Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball during the teams’ Christmas Day matchup.

Curry was caught listening in as Rondo – who was on the sidelines – held what he thought was a private conversation with Ball during a break in play at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors star was seen sneaking up behind the pair, apparently attempting to get the lowdown into what was presumably a discussion over on-court tactics before play resumed.

Whether Curry picked up any plans or not, it certainly didn’t help as the Warriors slumped to a miserable 127-101 defeat.

The Lakers’ win was marred by an injury to LeBron James, who exited with a groin strain in the third quarter and who is expected to undergo scans on Wednesday to determine how long he could be sidelined.

James appeared relaxed over the injury, saying after the game: "With me with injuries, I am never too concerned about them.

"I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop and see if I could stretch it a few times and see if it will relieve, but it didn't.

"See what the MRI says and see how I feel for the rest of the day today. And I will be all around the clock tomorrow on rehabbing. And we will see how I feel on Thursday when we go to [Sacramento]."

The Lakers travel to Sacramento on Thursday, while the Warriors host Portland on the same day.

Judging by his recent efforts, Curry should stick to basketball rather than the spying game.