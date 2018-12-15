Steph Curry hilariously trolled by Sacramento Kings over moon landing comments (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's recent comments about the moon landings have created headlines in and around the NBA, and on Friday night the Sacramento Kings used them to troll him before their game.

Curry's Warriors were facing off against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center, and as the starting lineups were being announced over the PA the Kings took a playful swing at Curry and his controversial comments, where he had appeared on The Ringer's 'Winging It' podcast and said that he "didn’t think" that the moon landings had taken place.

READ MORE: 'Obviously I was joking': NBA star Steph Curry backtracks on moon landing conspiracy comments

The comments were widely mocked and criticized, leading Curry to backtrack, telling ESPN: "Obviously, I was joking when I was talking on the podcast.

"I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he’s a fake-moon-landing truther' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada."

The Kings nonetheless took full advantage, trolling Curry by playing the children's song "Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, We're Going To The Moon" by the Kilboomers over the PA while showing a video clip of an astronaut walking on the moon.

The Kings really played Moon landing videos during Warriors intros 💀 pic.twitter.com/sMTpqwijgG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2018

It drew laughs from the Warriors players, including Curry himself.

That's one small step for man, one giant troll for mankind 🌑 pic.twitter.com/a1Ii9UvD7D — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018

But that wasn't all. Kings staff members held up cardboard cutouts of astronauts and the moon from behind the basket during the first quarter as Curry's teammate Kevin Durant shot free throws.

When asked about it in a post-game media scrum, Curry admitted the trolling surprised him, but he approved of the effort.

"That caught me off guard," he said. "That was solid, that was solid. 'A' for effort, for sure."

Curry found himself the target of ridicule after his appearance on The Ringer's 'Winging It' podcast where he shot the breeze with teammate Andre Iguodala and Atlanta Hawks stars Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

"We ever been to the moon?" Curry asked.

Voices in the background said, "Nope," and Curry continued: "They're going to come get us, I don't think so either. Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."

Curry's comments swept the nation and, much to his surprise, soon became a huge story. But one positive did come out of it all.

NASA got in touch with the NBA ace and invited him to visit their facility in Houston for a special tour, an offer he said he would "1,000 percent" accept.

As for the Kings' trolling on Friday night, it didn't work. The Warriors won 130-125.