The kid can play! Man City ace Sterling shows off amazing shooting skills of 1yo son (VIDEO)

Manchester City and England striker Raheem Sterling looks like he’s passed on his prodigious talents to his son Thiago, showing off the 1-year-old’s incredible shooting technique in a video posted on social media.

The Man City star, 24, has found the net nine times in the Premier League this season – and young son Thiago already appears to take after his dad.

Sterling shared video clips on Instagram of the pair at the family home, in which the youngster charges onto the ball before unleashing powerful right-footed shots even his dad would be proud of.

Raheem Sterling’s 1 year old son already has unbelievable technique 👏 @sterling7pic.twitter.com/2ATqBtaWM9 — Andy Lowe (@AndySlow) December 30, 2018

The youngster runs off with his arms outstretched in celebration as Sterling cries “goal!” before Thiago is lifted into the air by his famous father.

“Celebration on lockdown,” Sterling captions the video.

READ MORE: Runs in the family! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr displays dazzling dribbling skills at UCL final

Sterling has son Thiago with fiancée Paige Milian and also has a daughter, Melody Rose, from a previous relationship.

Sterling Sr. was in action on Sunday as he helped Man City arrest their two-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The result moves City back into second in the Premier League, but still seven points behind Liverpool, whom they face in a crunch top-of-the-table clash on Thursday.

The England ace has won praise this season for speaking out on issues of racism in the game, while addressing the UK press over the way they report stories regarding young black and white players.

READ MORE: Nike backs Raheem Sterling with Kaepernick-style advert amid racism storm