'People like you, who ask stupid questions': Khabib to reporter after provocative ethnic question

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made an example of one Russian reporter when answering a provocative ethnic question on whether he represents Dagestan or Russia as a whole.

Native of Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, Nurmagomedov is an ethnic Avar and a proud Muslim, who has never been shy to display his heritage, doing so through his traditional Dagestani headgear, the 'papakha', which he wears during his fight walkouts, or praising God after fights, which he gives after each octagon victory.

The question of his heritage, and whether he represents Dagestan or Russia as a whole was brought up by a journalist of the Russian website ura.news.

"I always do (represent Russia). There is always a Russian flag on the screen. Everyone in the States, who doesn't know what Dagestan, Chechnya or Caucasus is, calls me Russian," said Nurmagomedov.

"And all the foreign fighters, in case you didn't notice, are calling me Russian. So for them - we are one nation, for them we are the same people. It's important for our own people not to divide (us). For people like you are. And not to ask me such stupid questions.

"Abroad, no one is dividing us. Inside (of the country) there are people who divide us and want us to be disjointed. So please change the subject and let's talk sports, not politics," concluded UFC lightweight champion.

In April, Nurmagomedov became the first Russian UFC champion in the modern era of the promotion, by defeating Al Iaquinta in the main event fight of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York.

He later defended his belt in a spectacular 4th round victory over Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor. However, the dominant win was overshadowed by the post-fight melee which was sparked when Khabib attacked McGregor's corner man Dillon Danis, who, according to Nurmagomedov, called him a "Muslim shit."