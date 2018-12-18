'Bring back Fergie!': Fans react to Jose Mourinho departure

For the fourth time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United are on the hunt for a new boss. Would it be easier, as some fans suggest, to turn back the clocks to tempt Fergie out of retirement?

Three years and a day since he was shown the door by Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has been issued his walking papers by Manchester United on the back of a disastrous (and one-sided) reverse at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

Mourinho's legacy at Old Trafford will be one of moderate success at points, particularly last season's 2nd place finish in the league, but bullet-pointed by the usual off-the-field squabbles and controversies which have become part and parcel of the Portuguese throughout his career.

Also on rt.com Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United, caretaker to be appointed until end of season

The era of success enjoyed by Sir Alex Ferguson during his more than quarter century in charge of the club seems as distant as it has ever been, with Mourinho now adding his name to those of David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal as managers who couldn't quite conjure the success that the Scot seemed to so effortlessly provide.

READ MORE: 'UEFA how can you be so wicked?': Fans react to PSG vs Manchester United Champions League tie

While Ferguson's health woes earlier this year will all but rule him out of contention some fans have taken to social media to wonder aloud if he could be re-installed as United boss until the end of season, while others have cast their glances towards Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino or former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane - and even the man once dubbed by Mourinho as a 'specialist in failure', Arsene Wenger.

We are all Sir Alex Ferguson right now. pic.twitter.com/wMNMEXesVU — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) December 16, 2018

Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018

Are we saying



“BRING BACK FERGIE”?!? — Keith Walsh 2fm (@KeithWalsh2fm) December 18, 2018

And to think the original contract Manchester United gave to David Moyes hasn't expired yet. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) December 18, 2018

Some irony in the fact that Jose always deflected criticism elsewhere and yet a couple at Anfield saw him off. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) December 18, 2018

The only way Manchester United can make this up to me is if they give it Wenger til end of season. — David Squires (@squires_david) December 18, 2018

Spurs fans 'accompanying' Pochettino to work right now...#Mourinhopic.twitter.com/QMA8v5M6fn — 🎅 Ed Smithmas 🎅 (@edsongsofpraise) December 18, 2018

Mourinho will get all the headlines but those upstairs at Old Trafford need to seriously review how they do things after failing every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 18, 2018

Mourinho will get all the headlines but those upstairs at Old Trafford need to seriously review how they do things after failing every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 18, 2018

#JoseMourinho gets sacked after losing 3-1 at Liverpool, yet #TheresaMay loses 27-1 at Brussels and carries on. Never mind Man U, Britain needs a new manager and quick. #Brexit#MourinhoOut — John Wight (@JohnWight1) December 18, 2018

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd#MUFCpic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018