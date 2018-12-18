HomeSport News

'Bring back Fergie!': Fans react to Jose Mourinho departure

For the fourth time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United are on the hunt for a new boss. Would it be easier, as some fans suggest, to turn back the clocks to tempt Fergie out of retirement?

Three years and a day since he was shown the door by Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has been issued his walking papers by Manchester United on the back of a disastrous (and one-sided) reverse at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

Mourinho's legacy at Old Trafford will be one of moderate success at points, particularly last season's 2nd place finish in the league, but bullet-pointed by the usual off-the-field squabbles and controversies which have become part and parcel of the Portuguese throughout his career.

The era of success enjoyed by Sir Alex Ferguson during his more than quarter century in charge of the club seems as distant as it has ever been, with Mourinho now adding his name to those of David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal as managers who couldn't quite conjure the success that the Scot seemed to so effortlessly provide.

While Ferguson's health woes earlier this year will all but rule him out of contention some fans have taken to social media to wonder aloud if he could be re-installed as United boss until the end of season, while others have cast their glances towards Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino or former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane - and even the man once dubbed by Mourinho as a 'specialist in failure', Arsene Wenger.

