Russian women’s handball team slip to defeat against France in Euro final

Russia’s women’s handball team had to settle for second at the European Championship in Paris as they went down to defeat against the French hosts in the final.

The teams were meeting in a match-up of the 2016 Olympic final, in which Russia had sensationally won gold.

This time around however reigning world champions France claimed victory in a tightly-contested game in front of over 14,000 fans at the Accor Hotels Arena in Paris.

The hosts eventually ran out 24-21 winners in front of a partisan Paris crowd - which included PSG football star Kylian Mbappe - and saw left back Alexandra Lacrabere top score on six goals.

Russian star Anna Vyakhireva was the top scorer for her team with seven goals, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from having to settle for runners-up.

The victory landed France their first-ever women's European handball title, and also reversed the earlier defeat to Russia when the pair met in the opening match of the tournament's group stage.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands defeated Romania 24-20 in the bronze medal match.