Police raid PSG office amid allegations of ethnically preferable recruiting policy

Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) head office has been searched by police after allegations of discrimination were brought against the club claiming that its scout department selected players in accordance with ethnic preferences.

According to goal.com the search was conducted at PSG headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt in Paris as part of an investigation opened by the Paris public prosecutor’s office in November to probe allegations of “discrimination based on origin, ethnicity or nationality.”

Last month, following Football Leaks’ revelation of the discrimination policy, PSG confirmed that their scouts were involved in illegal recruitment process strictly listing young players in accordance with their ethnic heritage.

The youngsters were divided into French, North African, West Indian or African categories allegedly in order to reduce the number of black players in the team.

PSG admitted racial profiling made by scouts adding, however, that the club’s management was “not aware” of the discriminatory recruiting policy.

After the racial accusations surfaced, PSG launched an investigation to “understand how such practices could have existed and to decide on the necessary measures to be taken.”