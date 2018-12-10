Celebrations by River Plate fans turn violent following Copa Libertadores victory (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Three police officers were injured in the clashes in the Argentine capital as violence marred celebrations of River Plate’s Copa Libertadores win against rivals Boca Juniors more than 6,000 miles away in Madrid.

The most contentious fixture on this year’s football calendar may have finally reached its conclusion on Sunday night as River Plate earned a 5-3 aggregate win against fierce rivals Boca Juniors to claim the most prestigious prize in South American domestic football, but the controversy has continued well past the final whistle.

A brace of goals in extra time secured the title for River Plate in Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium, the venue drafted in to host the final after in part because of an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River fans causing a postponement of the fixture.

Some 6,000 miles away in Buenos Aires, celebrations by River fans turned violent as three police officers were injured and around 20 people were detained following a series of clashes in the capital.

Sections of River fans collected as some of the city’s most well-known areas including The Obelisk monument and Plaza de la Republica where they set off fireworks and flares in celebration of the club’s fourth Copa Libertadores success.

While the majority of fans were well-behaved, some began to attack television crews, journalists as well as local businesses prompting the action of riot police who used rubber bullets and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

Police would later deny reports that fans of Boca Juniors had been involved in the clashes.