Certified killer! Goalscorer Benedetto cracks up internet with crazy celebration face (PHOTOS)

Boca Junior's Dario Benedetto has cracked up the internet with his facial expression to a defender of arch rival River Plate after firing his team into the lead in the Copa Libertadores 2018 final on Sunday.

READ MORE: Boca Juniors & River Plate fans take over Madrid ahead of Copa Libertadores final (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Benedetto found the breakthrough in the 'biggest derby in world football' when he was played through with an exquisite upfield pass from Nahitan Nandez.

Benedetto deft touch took him past the last defender and hone in on goal, slotting in the opener on 44 minutes. Benedetto then wheeled away to celebrate, falling to his knees in front of the Boca fans.

But that was not before taking a cheeky pop at his conquered rival Exequiel Palacios, poking out his tongue and bulging his eyes after the two came together moments after the goal.

#CopaLibertadores2018 this game summed up in one video pic.twitter.com/MB0k2RMIvc — Rod Balma (@rodbalmaceda) December 9, 2018

Face on Benedetto after opening the scoring for Boca #CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/Oy58Z7VJjG — Big Dave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🚴🏻 (@BigDave767) December 9, 2018

In the second half, goal hero Benedetto was substituted on the hour mark, having made the biggest impact of any player in the match and also online.

Sunday's game at the home of European champions was moved from River's El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires after River fans ambushed the Boca team bus on November 24.