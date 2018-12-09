Certified killer! Goalscorer Benedetto cracks up internet with crazy celebration face (PHOTOS)
Benedetto found the breakthrough in the 'biggest derby in world football' when he was played through with an exquisite upfield pass from Nahitan Nandez.
Benedetto deft touch took him past the last defender and hone in on goal, slotting in the opener on 44 minutes. Benedetto then wheeled away to celebrate, falling to his knees in front of the Boca fans.
But that was not before taking a cheeky pop at his conquered rival Exequiel Palacios, poking out his tongue and bulging his eyes after the two came together moments after the goal.
YOOO I'M CRYING 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/oGzW31sT1G— Kevin FC (@Mxssi_) December 9, 2018
#CopaLibertadores2018 this game summed up in one video pic.twitter.com/MB0k2RMIvc— Rod Balma (@rodbalmaceda) December 9, 2018
Certified killer #SuperClasico#CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/doGwRBajzk— Razzmatazz (@MathewAlwinson) December 9, 2018
New lockscreen.#CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/J1nPLu8Ykq— Kevin FC (@Mxssi_) December 9, 2018
Face on Benedetto after opening the scoring for Boca #CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/Oy58Z7VJjG— Big Dave 🏴⚽️🚴🏻 (@BigDave767) December 9, 2018
Darío Benedetto en la #CopaLibertadores2018pic.twitter.com/rJGU4E3PNz— SIMPSONADAS (@Simpsonadas) December 9, 2018
In the second half, goal hero Benedetto was substituted on the hour mark, having made the biggest impact of any player in the match and also online.
Sunday's game at the home of European champions was moved from River's El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires after River fans ambushed the Boca team bus on November 24.