'You’re wasting your time, we’ve voted, it’s done!': British boxer rant to Brexit protesters (VIDEO)

British boxer Dereck Chisora had some choice words for a group of Brexit protesters on the streets of London, filming himself shouting "you’re wasting your time" from his car window at the pro-Leave lot.

READ MORE: 'I’ll give either a fair one when your ready!' Champion Joshua calls out rivals Wilder & Fury

In the video, which former world heavyweight title challenger Chisora posted on Instagram, the 29-8 fighter pulls up alongside the crowd of demonstrators and winds his car window down.

“We are done with the Brexit, we are out of the European [Union]. I’m happy, I’m excited, you’re wasting your time, we’ve voted, it’s done,” Chisora shouts at the protesters, before laughing into the camera.

😅🇪🇺 Absolutely no idea why, but here’s Dereck Chisora winding up Brexit protesters through the window of his car earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xldKeSApJr — Boxing Life (@TheBoxingLifeUK) December 3, 2018

Zimbabwe-born Chisora is well-known for his erratic behavior. He is a former two-time foe of fellow British fighter Tyson Fury, and also dropped a unanimous decision to Vitali Klitschko in 2012.

In that fight, 'Del Boy' slapped his opponent in the stare down, spat water at Vitali's younger brother Wladimir in the ring, and became involved in an ugly brawl with David Haye in the post-fight press conference.

Chisora goes 1 up in the table throwing contest against Whyte pic.twitter.com/QYljVvj9KS — KO Kings (@KOKINGS4) December 7, 2016

His next fight is a rematch against Jamaica-born London rival Dillian Whyte, to whom he lost a contentious majority decision back in 2016. Before their first match, Chisora attempted to throw a table at Whyte after becoming enraged at perceived threats from his opponent.

And, in the build up to their rematch on December 22 at London's O2 Arena, Chisora described himself as a laxative "going through" his opponent, to the bemusement of Whyte seated opposite.