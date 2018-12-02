‘I knew it was going to happen’: Ex-champ Lennox Lewis & others slam Fury v Wilder scorecards

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis says he "knew" the judges would "gift" a draw to WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder in Saturday’s thrilling bout against British fighter Tyson Fury, which brought back painful memories.

Lewis believes the majority draw result showed “how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt” when Fury overcame two knockdowns in the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night, including one particularly devastating hammer blow which left him prone on the canvas in the final round.

Fury, the former lineal champion in the division, rose from the canvas to claim a majority draw on the judges scorecards, 115-111, 114-112, 113-113, thereby allowing Wilder to keep his title.

For Lewis, the scoring brought back some bad memories. “You have to make your fists be the judges,” he said of the fight to British broadcaster BT Sports.

“Tyson Fury won the fight for me. I think Deontay boxed very poorly."

Lewis elaborated further on Twitter, saying that the result reminded him of his first bout with American Evander Holyfield in New York in 1999 where controversial judging ruled the fight a draw when most analysts saw it as a win for the Brit.

A rematch was ordered by the sport’s three main governing bodies which was won by Lewis. "It happened to me and I knew it was going to happen to him," said Lewis.

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! 👊🏾💥 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

I just saw @Tyson_Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss to outbox the WBC Heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw! In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared. #WilderFury2 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

“This judging takes me back to my first fight with Holyfield. I just saw Tyson Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss, to outbox the WBC heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw.

"In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared."

Fury’s Lazarus-like comeback in the twelfth looked as if it might be enough to clinch victory when the final bell rang but once the scorecards were read aloud, it confirmed that neither man could claim to be the victory after one of the best heavyweight title bouts of recent times.

The result of the bout was a tough one to digest for many fight fans.

Throughout the majority of the twelve rounds it was the Englishman who appeared to be in control of the bout, though the knockout power which Wilder had used to dispatch 39 of 40 opponents was a constant threat.

Several other prominent members of the boxing community have also voiced their displeasure at the fight’s verdict including Eddie Hearn, Carl Froch and others.

The main thing I’ve got to say is how can a judge score that 115-111 to Wilder! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 2, 2018

After a truly inspirational journey back from drink, drugs & depression, @Tyson_Fury puts on a performance that will inspire millions! I thought he won the fight, but the draw means nothing. He’s already won. Congratulations mate! 👊🏼#sobriety — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) December 2, 2018

Respect to Fury for sticking to his game plan and to Wilder for closing the gap with two huge knockdowns! Can’t wait to see the rematch. #WilderFury — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) December 2, 2018