OFFICIAL: Copa Libertadores final 2nd leg to be held at Real Madrid's Bernabeu

South American football federation CONMEBOL has announced the decisive Copa Libertadores final 2nd leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors, suspended due to fan violence, will be held at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The authority announced on Friday that the game between Argentina's two biggest rivals will be taken outside of the continent, instead being held at the home of the current European champions in Spain's capital on December 9.

A meeting in Tuesday in Asuncion, Paraguay, confirmed prospective new dates for the match after fan violence forced its postponement on Saturday.

Final de la CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 se jugará el domingo 9 de diciembre en el Santiago Bernabéu de Madrid.

The 'biggest derby in world football' was suspended when Boca players were injured after a group of River fans attacked their team bus on the way to El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Squad members, including former Man City striker Carlos Tevez, were also exposed to tear gas fired by police to disperse the unruly crowds. Boca captain Pablo Perez was treated by medics after suffering an eye injury from a shard of glass.

After several postponements, and with CONMEBOL allegedly wanting the game to go ahead as normal despite the carnage, the game was eventually postponed by 24 hours.

However, Sunday's game was again canceled after Boca made a request for the game to be replayed at a later date due to concerns over "equality".

The news was met with ugly scenes; police made 29 arrests and riot officers discharged rubber bullets to quell disturbances as 70,000 fans streamed into the streets of the Argentine capital.

There had been talk of the game not taking place altogether and Boca being awarded the trophy by default, amid reports the team were refusing to play the final.