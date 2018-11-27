WADA rules out naming experts visiting Moscow lab, wants them to work ‘without undue pressure’

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it will not reveal the names of experts who will check the Moscow anti-doping laboratory this week to allow them to work “without undue pressure.”

Three WADA specialists will arrive in the Russian capital on Wednesday to visit the anti-doping laboratory access to which was granted by the Russian authorities as part of the deal reached between the two sides regarding reinstatement of the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

"We have decided not to release the names of the three individuals at this stage. This is to allow them to conduct their work without undue pressure.

“I can tell you that the three-person delegation consists of scientists with particular technical expertise in anti-doping laboratory and data requirements," WADA was quoted as saying by TASS.

RUSADA was declared compliant with the WADA code in September, ending a three-year doping saga surrounding Russian sport.

The anti-doping governing body warned that RUSADA could be suspended again if access to the sealed samples in the laboratory is not granted by the end of the year.

Russian officials have guaranteed that the facility will be opened for the WADA delegation on November 28.