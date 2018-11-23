HomeSport News

‘F*** Thanksgiving’: NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes after foul-mouthed holiday rant

Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics. © Reuters / Greg M. Cooper
Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving has apologized for saying “f*** Thanksgiving” in an interview after his team’s defeat to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Irving was ending his postgame media commitments when a reporter wished him a “Happy Thanksgiving,” on the eve of the much-loved US national holiday. 

“I don’t celebrate that s***,” Irving said in response, adding: “F*** Thanksgiving.”

Irving and the Celtics suffered a frustrating night in Boston. © Reuters / Greg M. Cooper

The 26-year-old has now apologized for his remarks, putting them down to frustration at his team’s 117-109 loss in Boston.

“I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving tweeted on Thursday as Americans were tucking into their turkey.

He added in a follow-up tweet: “Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE” – including triangle and eye emojis in an apparent reference to the 'Hamsa Hand' symbol of protection he has as a tattoo. 

Irving’s mother was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which may explain his apparent belligerance toward a celebration initially associated with the Pilgrims.  

The player was this year given the name “Little Mountain” at a Lakota ceremony, and also has a tattoo of the tribe’s logo on his neck.

In December of last year, Irving told a reporter that he doesn’t “necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday” – again after a defeat to the Knicks.

Irving also faced similar scrutiny for off-court comments in 2017 when he suggested the Earth was flat.

He made a light-hearted apology for the statement in October, saying: "To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, `You know I've got to reteach my whole curriculum?' I'm sorry, I apologize."

The Celtics next face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Irving’s mood may have improved by then.

