'She's a great leader, a Browns fan, but has not been discussed': Gen Manager Dorsey on Condi Rice

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has denied reports the NFL franchise are considering interviewing former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the head coach role, claiming Rice has "not been discussed".

READ MORE: 'She knows about torture... perfect for Browns!': Twitter meltdown as Cleveland 'want' Condi as coach

The Twittersphere had gone into meltdown earlier on Sunday when reports emerged that 'lifelong Browns fan' Rice was being considered for the role, after Dorsey himself stated in the week he would consider a woman candidate for the role after the sacking of hapless former coach Hue Jackson.

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/aQExOzX0ge — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2018

Social media users darkly poked fun at the 66th Secretary of State, who served under George W. Bush, referincing her previous ties to torture.

Condoleezza Rice definitely knows a lot about torturing people within the confines of the law... So she's perfect for the Browns. — Teej (@TJCarpenterShow) November 18, 2018

However, Dorsey has now claimed Rice has not been considered for the Browns hot seat, but praised the 64-year-old as someone for which he has "the utmost respect and admiration."

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,"the statement read.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice herself refuted the claims on Facebook, writing: "I'm not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! I love my Browns and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level."