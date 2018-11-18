'She knows about torture... perfect for Browns!': Twitter meltdown as Cleveland want Condi as coach

Thought you'd seen it all when Donald Trump became US President? If reports are to be believed, you could be in for another shock, as NFL team Cleveland Browns want former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as head coach.

The name Rice in America's NFL evokes retro images of iconic wide receiver Jerry in a bright red number 80 jersey whizzing across the turf for the San Francisco 49ers. It hardly brings to mind political ties and torture connected with the murky backstory of 66th US Secretary of State, Condoleezza.

When you hear the Browns are interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching position



pic.twitter.com/OpHmDDG2KI — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) November 18, 2018

But that might soon change. Browns general manager John Dorsey raised eyebrows when he announced this week he would be open to hiring a woman candidate to lead his team.

Now the ante has been well and truly upped as reports emerged Condoleezza Rice, who served in her former role under George W. Bush, is top of a shortlist. Should the Browns get their woman, Rice would be the first female interviewee for an NFL head-coaching role to replace the fired Hue Jackson.

Unsurprisingly, the Twitterati has been prolific with darkly humorous references to alleged 'lifelong Browns fan' Rice's past role in the US government, and other potential appointments for the Browns.

Condoleezza Rice?



Why not?



Browns ownership has been waterboarding the fan base for years. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 18, 2018

Condoleezza Rice definitely knows a lot about torturing people within the confines of the law... So she's perfect for the Browns. — Teej (@TJCarpenterShow) November 18, 2018

Condoleezza Rice chaired the meetings at the WH where torture techniques were choreographed in detail so she has proven her excellent team leadership skills https://t.co/jKgOrnuuUlpic.twitter.com/25WywWGSdU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 18, 2018

The Browns are a terrible team. What's the worst that could happen by hiring Condoleezza Rice as head coach?



It's not like they're going to illegally invade another country under false pretenses and contribute to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 18, 2018

Condoleeza Rice was National Security Advisor for the greatest national security failure in American History so imagine what she can do for Cleveland. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 18, 2018

Adam Schefter tweeted Browns are considering interviewing Condoleezza Rice as their next head coach. Maybe go with George Bush as the Off Coordinator 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nFXezyiZHM — IB 💵 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) November 18, 2018

Many even bypassed the opportunity to poke fun at Rice and used her potential appointment to rib the ousted Jackson. The Browns are on a miserable run currently, having gone 1-31 in the last two seasons and were without a win in 16 last term. They are faring slightly better this time round having gone 3-6-1 so far.

I don’t know what’s so funny.

Condoleezza Rice is a better football coach than Hue Jackson. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) November 18, 2018

A source confirmed to ESPN that 64-year-old Rice is "an amazing person". The politician, grew up cheering on the Browns, currently sitting rock bottom of the AFC North, from her home in her native Birmingham, Alabama.

Browns interested in interviewing @CondoleezzaRice for head coaching position, according to @AdamSchefter. These photos, taken in 2004, are the only available shots of her form. (📷 by Jeffrey A. Salter) pic.twitter.com/RpEndv4d67 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 18, 2018

Despite having no coaching experience, Rice is certainly no stranger to the NFL; she previously donned a Browns jersey for an NFL campaign ad campaign, and was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee