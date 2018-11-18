'Sex is good, but have you seen Lovren constantly lose big games?': Croatian trolled over loss

Cocky Croatian defender Dejan Lovren has been mercilessly trolled after his side were dumped out of the UEFA Nations League, with social media users laying into his previous coarse message to Sergio Ramos after defeating Spain.

READ MORE: ‘Bunch of p******’: Croatian defender Lovren taunts Ramos & Spain after revenge win

Lovren rubbed it in after his country’s 3-2 win against Spain in their crunch UEFA Nations League encounter on Thursday, mocking Spanish skipper Sergio Ramos and appearing to brand the opposition “p******” in an Instagram live video.

But, as with most things in life - and certainly most things on Twitter - it came back to bite the Liverpool defender right where it hurts when England beat Croatia 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday, going through to the Nations League finals and dumping Croatia out.

Yeah sex is good but have you watched Dejan Lovren constantly, constantly bottle it and lose big games. It is a beautiful thing.#SaintsFC — les' Lamborghini (@saintbannerman) November 18, 2018

If only Croatia had the "best defender in the world" to stop Harry Kane there.



Oh wait...#ENGCROpic.twitter.com/BcK2YexOuq — 888sport (@888sport) November 18, 2018

Life comes at you fast...



Lovren on Thursday: "I elbowed him (Sergio Ramos) good. Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now buddy. They are a bunch of p******. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss."



Lovren on Sunday: Relegated. pic.twitter.com/O2kwXeJtOk — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) November 18, 2018

❌ Champions League Final Loss

❌ World Cup Final Loss

❌ UEFA Nations League Relegation



A year to forget for Dejan Lovren 👀 pic.twitter.com/fmAgjK8mep — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 18, 2018

Sergio Ramos preparing his reply to Dejan Lovren like pic.twitter.com/j8IQ3zHW5p — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) November 18, 2018

Anyone know what time Dejan Lovren is going live on Instagram? — 90min (@90min_Football) November 18, 2018

The two sides met in the UEFA Nations League, a repeat of this summer's World Cup 2018 semi-final in Moscow, where Lovren and co. sent the Three Lions home with a 2-1 extra time victory in the tournament semi-finals.

It was a different story at Wembley, where England staged their own comeback win on home soil courtesy of two goals from Jesse Lingard and skipper Harry Kane to cancel out a Andrej Kramaric opener and progress to next summer's finals in Portugal as Group 4 winners and relegate Croatia.

READ MORE: 'She knows about torture...perfect for Browns!': Twitter meltdown as Cleveland want Condi as coach

Lovren was deemed by some to be at fault for both goals, cue the ever-present Twitterati who piled in on the 29-year-old's misfortune. which would have been music to Sergio Ramos' ears, depsite the fact his Spain side failed to qualify from the same group.

Lovren really just got his country relegated from the nations league. I’m not saying karma is real, but I’m not denying it’s existence either. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 18, 2018

🇭🇷 Dejan Lovren:



🗣 “I think people should recognise that I am one of the best defenders in the world."



📅 His 2018 so far:



❌ @ChampionsLeague Final Defeat

❌ @FIFAWorldCup Final Defeat

❌ @UEFAEuro Nations League Relegation pic.twitter.com/xcpZS1vs4G — SPORF (@Sporf) November 18, 2018

Dejan Lovren in July: "I think people should recognise that I am one of the best defenders in the world."



Since then:



Lost in the World Cup final

Lost place in the first team to Joe Gomez

Relegated from the UEFA Nations League pic.twitter.com/PGYrkQQLlq — bet365 (@bet365) November 18, 2018

Has Lovren had a dig at Ramos yet? — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) November 18, 2018