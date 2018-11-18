HomeSport News

'Sex is good, but have you seen Lovren constantly lose big games?': Croatian trolled over loss

DAVID KLEIN © Reuters
Cocky Croatian defender Dejan Lovren has been mercilessly trolled after his side were dumped out of the UEFA Nations League, with social media users laying into his previous coarse message to Sergio Ramos after defeating Spain.

Lovren rubbed it in after his country’s 3-2 win against Spain in their crunch UEFA Nations League encounter on Thursday, mocking Spanish skipper Sergio Ramos and appearing to brand the opposition “p******” in an Instagram live video.

But, as with most things in life - and certainly most things on Twitter - it came back to bite the Liverpool defender right where it hurts when England beat Croatia 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday, going through to the Nations League finals and dumping Croatia out. 

The two sides met in the UEFA Nations League, a repeat of this summer's World Cup 2018 semi-final in Moscow, where Lovren and co. sent the Three Lions home with a 2-1 extra time victory in the tournament semi-finals.

It was a different story at Wembley, where England staged their own comeback win on home soil courtesy of two goals from Jesse Lingard and skipper Harry Kane to cancel out a Andrej Kramaric opener and progress to next summer's finals in Portugal as Group 4 winners and relegate Croatia.

ANTONIO BRONIC © Reuters /

Lovren was deemed by some to be at fault for both goals, cue the ever-present Twitterati who piled in on the 29-year-old's misfortune. which would have been music to Sergio Ramos' ears, depsite the fact his Spain side failed to qualify from the same group.

