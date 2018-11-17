Farting row lingers as darts stars accuse each other of causing 'rotten' smell on stage

Two darts stars have kicked up a stink by accusing each other of farting on stage and creating a “rotten” smell during a Grand Slam clash in Wolverhampton, UK.

Scotland’s Gary Anderson and Dutchman Wesley Harms have each blamed the other for being behind the noxious air on stage as they met in the Grand Slam of Darts second round.

Anderson ran out a 10-2 winner, but all the talk after the match was about the odour near the oche.

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” Harms told Dutch TV station RTL7L, implying that the stench had been dealt out by the Scot.

When presented with the accusation, Anderson revealed he had also sensed the odor on stage – but said he thought his Dutch rival had been the one with flatulence issues.

“I thought Wesley had farted on stage… you can put your finger up my arse, there’ll be no smell there,” said the no-nonsense Scot.

“I thought he’d s***, and I went, ‘that’s dirty’. It was bad, it was a stink, I thought it was him, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.”

Two-time world champion Anderson, 47, was adamant when pressed again about the accusations: “No, hands up. Swear on my kid's life, so help me god, nothing crossed.

“It was smelly. Usually if I fart on stage I s*** myself. You know that because I've told you in a documentary.

“If I'd farted and it smelled like that I'd put my hands up and go, 'sorry, I need to get off'. It was eggs, rotten eggs…

“Every time he walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs, so that's why I was thinking it was him."

THE FLYING SCOTSMAN IS THROUGH | He beats Wesley Harms 10-2 to progress to the quarters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#bwinDartspic.twitter.com/JxAgPtFIO4 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 15, 2018

Anderson progresses to the quarter-finals with the 10-2 win, but ‘Fartgate’ will no doubt linger on.