Tyson Fury drafts in Freddie Roach ahead of Deontay Wilder clash

Tyson Fury has added experience and expertise to his corner team for his upcoming title challenge against Deontay Wilder.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury is scheduled to take on Wilder on December 1 as he challenges the undefeated American for his WBC heavyweight world title.

And the British star has enlisted the help of legendary coach Roach, who will join his team as an adviser and cut man.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Roach revealed the news.

“He asked me if I’d work in his corner. He asked me if I could do cuts. I said, ‘Yeah, I have guys better than me though.’ He said, ‘Do you know what you’re doing?’ And I said, ‘Of course I do — I have everything you need.’ So I’m the cut man.”

Fury moved his training camp from Big Bear in California to Roach's Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, where he will make his final preparations to face Wilder, who has knocked out 39 of his 40 victims in his professional career.

Fury is looking to return to the top after a spell away from the sport. He defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to capture the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

But he was stripped of the IBF title just 10 days after his decision victory over the Ukrainian due to the rematch clause in his contract preventing him from challenging the sanctioning body's chosen contender, Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Then, in October 2016, Fury relinquished his other titles due to ongoing issues with UK Anti-Doping and stepped away from the sport. Now Fury is back and, after wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, he is stepping back up to world-class level to face Wilder.

And after assisting Fury's coach Ben Davison and working the mitts with the former champion inside the ring, Roach told SI.com the Brit has the skillset to topple the undefeated American on December 1.

“I think he has the ability to outbox him. He can’t outpunch him. If he tries to slug with him, he’ll get caught.

"But he’s a good boxer and he has good legs and I think he can box for 12 rounds without any problem whatsoever.

“His best asset is his sight. He sees what’s happening in there. He’s not going to get hit with a right hand out of left field. I like him in this fight a lot. I think he has a great game plan to win this fight.”

And Roach said he's ready to do his job on fight night if Fury sustains a cut during the contest.

“If he gets cut, it’s no problem. That cut won’t be a factor.”