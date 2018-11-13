Real Madrid appoint Santiago Solari as permanent manager

Argentinian coach Santiago Solari has been appointed Real Madrid manager on a permanent basis until June 30, 2021.

Solari took over on an interim arrangement on October 29 following the sacking of former boss Julen Lopetegui, and promptly transformed the club's form, winning four games in a row to register the best start for a manager in the club's history.

READ MORE: Solari's record-breaking start gives Madrid giants cause for optimism

Real's decision to appoint Solari was due in part to the interim boss's superb form in charge, but also as a result of Spanish football rules that state that no club can hold an interim boss for longer than two weeks.

Santiago Solari, @realmadrid first team head coach until June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HfVsCbLo4A — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 13, 2018

Solari led Real to wins over Melilla in the Copa del Rey and Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League, plus a pair of La Liga wins against Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo.

That four-game run saw Real score 15 goals and concede just twice as Solari enjoyed the most successful start for a manager at the Bernabeu.

Now the former boss of Real's B-team Real Madrid Castilla has been given the reins of the main side on a permanent basis with the side sitting in sixth place in La Liga, four points behind rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.