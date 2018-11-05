Mo or Marv from Home Alone?: Salah statue slammed for freakish form (PHOTOS)

A statue of Mohamed Salah recently unveiled in his native Egypt has been ridiculed for its freakish ‘likeness’ to the Liverpool forward, with fans insisting it bears more resemblance to Marv from the popular movie Home Alone.

The strange statue, which went on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh and was created by Mai Abdel Allah, depicts a miniature Salah with outstretched arms, tiny smiling features and huge mop of hair.

Absolutely love this statue of Mo Salah. Made by someone who's obviously never laid eyes on Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/uXleQOkTPa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 5, 2018

The statue quickly went viral, and fans have been quick to compare the creation to a range of other figures including to the bust unveiled in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo at the player’s hometown airport on the island of Madeira, which also gained worldwide attention for its wonky craftsmanship.

The Twitter football fraternity seemed to unanimously agree the statue looked like Marv, one half of the burgling duo and main antagonists in the 1990 comedy film Home Alone, played by actor Daniel Stern and also starring Joe Pesci and Macaulay Culkin.

New Mo Salah statue looks like Marv from Home Alone pic.twitter.com/LgSEUvrLqs — × (@Unluckeeeee) November 5, 2018

Not sure which one is Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/bEt3yBh2LS — Stuart Shaw (@Stuartftm1983) November 5, 2018

Well we're not too sure what to say about this! A sculpture of #Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been unveiled in Egypt. We aren't sure of the likeness! Some reckon it is more like Leo Sayer or Marv the burglar from the film Home Alone! #LFCpic.twitter.com/vnZKrr93Pl — BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) November 5, 2018

Other fictional characters to which fans compared the statue were Dobby the elf from the Harry Potter series of films and Jeremy Jamm from US sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Parallels were also drawn between the statue and another dodgy sculpture of Argentina football icon Diego Maradona.

😐 The new Mo Salah picture statue looks familiar @jk_rowling... pic.twitter.com/j3VP5AfXvW — Big F⚽️⚽️tball (@BigFootballGB) November 5, 2018

The new Mo Salah Sculpture 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/sQas7f52BH — The LAD Football (@TheLADFootball) November 5, 2018

Bizarre statue of Mohammed Salah was unveiled in his home country on Sunday. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HVwY4tz51G — Zeeshan⁷ (@Factnaldo) November 5, 2018

However, the artist claimed to be satisfied with her efforts, telling Egyptian newspaper al-Masry al-Youm that the work, which took over a month to built and supposedly represents Salah as a great example of dedication and determination is "distinguished".