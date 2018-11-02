Bayern Munich defender Rafinha apologizes for ‘Arab bomber’ Halloween costume (PHOTOS)
Bayern’s official Twitter account shared a picture of several players dressed up in Halloween garb on Wednesday, including Brazil international Rafinha.
The 33-year-old was seen in traditional Arab dress with a headscarf as well as dark sunglasses, but was also carrying box labelled ‘Vorsicht’ – the German word for ‘caution’.
Look at Bayern's Rafinha, the arab guy with the bomb. pic.twitter.com/SjL2X2UDyb— Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) November 1, 2018
The tweet was later removed, although Rafinha further put his foot in it by posting an apology on Instagram accompanied by a picture of him in the offending get-up - minus the box of 'explosives' - as well as the closing line: “I have a lot of Arabian friends and I love everyone of them.”
Rafinha uses the 'I have a lot of Arabian friends' excuse.— Lewis (@LGAmbrose) November 1, 2018
How are there still people in the world who think that justifies racist actions? pic.twitter.com/JEkpAMhg6J
That picture was later replaced by one of the right-back in action for Bayern with an updated apology: “Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes.
"It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone’s feelings!!!
"I am sorry... I am respect all countries and all religions!!!”
Hi Leute...!!! Halloween ist ein Gruselfest mit übertriebenen Kostümierungen, es lag nicht in meiner Absicht, irgendjemanden durch meine Verkleidung zu verärgern oder in seinen Gefühlen zu verletzen. Hello everybody...!!! Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes, It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone’s feelings!!! I AM SORRY... I AM RESPECT ALL COUNTRIES AND ALL RELIGIONS!!!
Bayern shared the player’s apology with its 4.5 million followers on Twitter, although not after Rafinha had come in for a dressing down from many online.
Rafinha what are you doing with that “Halloween costume”? And Bayern Munich, why would you tweet that out!? 🤦🏽♂️#MiaSanMiapic.twitter.com/OKQ3CX7w3z— Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) November 1, 2018
This is what Bayern Munich player Rafinha dressed up as for Halloween 👀— JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 1, 2018
How anyone let alone a bloke with millions of followers thought it'd funny to dress up as an arab with two massive fuck off C4 bombs is beyond me.
"Yeah this can only end well. No one will be mad at this." pic.twitter.com/kvAJYtR790
We are disappointed that the misleading media found its way to Rafinha and he thought it would be funny to portray Arabs as terrorists. He represents Bayern and a large part of Bayern’s fanbase are Arabs. We demand an apology.@FCBayern@FCBayernEN#UnculturedRafinhapic.twitter.com/QS9s80iSxS— AmRo MoTo 🇵🇸 (@amrobayern) November 1, 2018
In December, French international Antoine Griezmann caused a storm after posting a picture of himself in ‘blackface’ as part of a basketball star fancy dress costume for an 80s-themed Christmas party.
After initially defending the costume, Griezmann tweeted an apology, saying “I agree that it's awkward for me. If I hurt some people excuse me.”