Bayern Munich defender Rafinha apologizes for ‘Arab bomber’ Halloween costume (PHOTOS)

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has apologized for attending the team’s Halloween party dressed as an Arab and holding what appeared to be a box of mock explosives, prompting a widespread backlash against the club and player.

Bayern’s official Twitter account shared a picture of several players dressed up in Halloween garb on Wednesday, including Brazil international Rafinha.

The 33-year-old was seen in traditional Arab dress with a headscarf as well as dark sunglasses, but was also carrying box labelled ‘Vorsicht’ – the German word for ‘caution’.

Look at Bayern's Rafinha, the arab guy with the bomb. pic.twitter.com/SjL2X2UDyb — Sᴇʀɢɪ's Rᴜɴs ☢️ (@Robertonical) November 1, 2018

The tweet was later removed, although Rafinha further put his foot in it by posting an apology on Instagram accompanied by a picture of him in the offending get-up - minus the box of 'explosives' - as well as the closing line: “I have a lot of Arabian friends and I love everyone of them.”

Rafinha uses the 'I have a lot of Arabian friends' excuse.



How are there still people in the world who think that justifies racist actions? pic.twitter.com/JEkpAMhg6J — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) November 1, 2018

That picture was later replaced by one of the right-back in action for Bayern with an updated apology: “Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes.

"It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone’s feelings!!!

"I am sorry... I am respect all countries and all religions!!!”

Bayern shared the player’s apology with its 4.5 million followers on Twitter, although not after Rafinha had come in for a dressing down from many online.

Rafinha what are you doing with that “Halloween costume”? And Bayern Munich, why would you tweet that out!? 🤦🏽‍♂️#MiaSanMiapic.twitter.com/OKQ3CX7w3z — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) November 1, 2018

This is what Bayern Munich player Rafinha dressed up as for Halloween 👀



How anyone let alone a bloke with millions of followers thought it'd funny to dress up as an arab with two massive fuck off C4 bombs is beyond me.



"Yeah this can only end well. No one will be mad at this." pic.twitter.com/kvAJYtR790 — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 1, 2018

We are disappointed that the misleading media found its way to Rafinha and he thought it would be funny to portray Arabs as terrorists. He represents Bayern and a large part of Bayern’s fanbase are Arabs. We demand an apology.@FCBayern@FCBayernEN#UnculturedRafinhapic.twitter.com/QS9s80iSxS — AmRo MoTo 🇵🇸 (@amrobayern) November 1, 2018

In December, French international Antoine Griezmann caused a storm after posting a picture of himself in ‘blackface’ as part of a basketball star fancy dress costume for an 80s-themed Christmas party.

After initially defending the costume, Griezmann tweeted an apology, saying “I agree that it's awkward for me. If I hurt some people excuse me.”