Eat like Khabib! – The Dagestani food that fuels the UFC champ (VIDEO)

RT Sport travels to Dagestan, Russia, to explore the food that fueled UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov to the lightweight crown. Danny Armstrong tries some traditional Dagestani delicacies - and they aren't your everyday sports diet.

Dagestan is more famous for its fighters rather than its food, but a good chunk of athletes from there have been fueled by the cuisine from the Southern Russian region in the North Caucasus.

We teach you the difference from your 'khinkal' and your 'kurze', and explore the rich local dishes of UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, to find out how to eat like a true Dagestani warrior.