‘Sincerely proud’: Putin congratulates Russian team on topping Youth Olympics medal table

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation’s Youth Olympics team on its dominant performance at the Summer Games in Buenos Aires, where it comfortably topped the medals table.

Russia ended with a record haul of 59 medals at the event, 29 of which were gold, with 18 silver and 12 bronze.

That put Russia way ahead of China in second – who ended with 36 medals in total, 18 of which were gold, and Japan in third, who ended with 15 golds and 39 medals in total.

Putin congratulated Russia’s rising generation of stars with a personal message, expressing the nation’s “sincere pride” at the team’s dominant performance at the event, which ran from October 6 to 18 in Argentinian capital.

“This triumph is an important contribution to strengthening the international prestige of our country as a strong sporting power,” read a message from Putin, via the presidential press service.

“It is a clear indication that a whole generation of young, talented athletes have grown up in the Russian regions who are able to compete for the highest places in both traditionally successful disciplines and new sports which were recently included in the Olympic program.

“We are sincerely proud that the national anthem of Russia was heard often in honor of our champions – representatives of sports and rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, cycling, shooting, taekwondo, judo, break dance, wrestling, beach volleyball, boxing.”

Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia's national team on topping the medal table at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) October 19, 2018

The Games came to a close on Thursday, and will next be held in Senegal in 2022, which will be the first time the event has headed to Africa.

That's a wrap! The @BuenosAires2018 Closing Ceremony ends with a magnificent display of fireworks! Thank you #BuenosAires2018, these 12 days were absolutely amazing, the memories will last forever! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ywdYAfr8dH — Youth Olympic Games (@youtholympics) October 18, 2018

This year was the first time Russia has topped the medals table at the Summer Youth Games, with China leading the way in the previous two editions.